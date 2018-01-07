Stalock stopped five of the six shots he faced in relief of Devan Dubnyk in Saturday's loss to Colorado.

Stalock only saw 12:43 of crease time Saturday, entering the game late in the third period after Nathan MacKinnon scored the Avs' sixth goal on Devan Dubnyk. The backup has been playing well of late and owns a .915 save percentage on the season. He proved while Dubnyk was injured that he's capable of stepping up and getting the job done when called upon.