Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes relief appearance Saturday
Stalock stopped five of the six shots he faced in relief of Devan Dubnyk in Saturday's loss to Colorado.
Stalock only saw 12:43 of crease time Saturday, entering the game late in the third period after Nathan MacKinnon scored the Avs' sixth goal on Devan Dubnyk. The backup has been playing well of late and owns a .915 save percentage on the season. He proved while Dubnyk was injured that he's capable of stepping up and getting the job done when called upon.
More News
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Comes up short in loss to Nashville•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes 24 saves in victory•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Cracks late after being locked in duel•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: No chance for rest, starting Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...