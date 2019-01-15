Stalock replaced Devan Dubnyk to begin the third period in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers, stopping five of six shots.

He didn't see much rubber and Philly's final goal of the night came into an empty net, making the impact on Stalock's numbers negligible. Dubnyk's strong form in December had rendered the Wild's backup goalie mostly a spectator, but with the veteran starter potentially hitting another rut, Stalock could be poised for a lot more action in the short term.