Stalock stopped seven of nine shots after entering in the second period of Friday's 7-1 loss to Colorado.

This game was all but over when Stalock entered, and after starting Thursday's loss to Arizona, it was a difficult spot for the backup. With Devan Dubnyk locked into a huge workload, Stalock's unlikely to receive many starts moving forward, so he's best viewed as a streaming option or a target in daily contests when facing a favorable opponent. He can be left to the waiver wire in most seasonal leagues.