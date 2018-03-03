Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes seven saves in relief
Stalock stopped seven of nine shots after entering in the second period of Friday's 7-1 loss to Colorado.
This game was all but over when Stalock entered, and after starting Thursday's loss to Arizona, it was a difficult spot for the backup. With Devan Dubnyk locked into a huge workload, Stalock's unlikely to receive many starts moving forward, so he's best viewed as a streaming option or a target in daily contests when facing a favorable opponent. He can be left to the waiver wire in most seasonal leagues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...