Wild's Alex Stalock: Making fifth straight start
Stalock will guard the cage during Tuesday's home game versus the Predators, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Stalock appears to have jumped Devan Dubnyk on the Wild's depth chart, as he'll be making a fifth straight start Tuesday. The 32-year-old Minnesotan has played pretty well recently, posting a 3-1-0 record while maintaining a respectable 2.27 GAA and .917 save percentage through his last four appearances. He'll attempt to pick up his 19th win of the season in a home matchup with a Nashville club that's averaging 3.39 goals per game on the road this year, third most in the NHL.
