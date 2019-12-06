Wild's Alex Stalock: Making mark in blue paint
Stalock made 30 saves Thursday in a 5-4 victory over the Lightning.
So, that marks three consecutive victories for the Wild's new starter (Devan Dubnyk is away from the team on a personal leave). Stalock has talent -- he hasn't lost in regulation in November (6-0-2). He's a worthy activation right now.
