Stalock was overmatched Thursday, allowing four goals on 21 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Predators.

Stalock and the Wild kept the Predators silent through the game's first 20 minutes, but Nashville broke the spell over the final 40, scoring four goals on 17 shots. The loss moves Stalock's record to 1-2-0 on the year to go along with a 2.22 GAA and .916 save percentage.