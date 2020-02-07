Wild's Alex Stalock: Nets fourth win in five starts
Stalock turned away 24 of 26 shots Thursday in a 4-2 win over Vancouver.
Vancouver raced to a 3-0 first-period lead and Stalock kept things under control at the other end of the ice. He stopped all 21 shots he faced at even strength, yielding just a pair of Minnesota power-play goals. Stalock has won four of his last five starts and owns a respectable .913 save percentage during that stretch. He improved to 13-8-3 on the season with a 2.85 GAA and .905 save percentage.
