Wild's Alex Stalock: Nets odd relief win
Stalock made one save in relief of Devan Dubnyk, replacing Minnesota's starter midway through the third period of Wednesday night's 6-4 win over Ottawa.
Because the game's deciding goal came after Stalock took over for Dubnyk, the Wild backup winds up walking away from Wednesday night's contest with the win despite having to make just one save. With the cheap W, Stalock moves to 4-2-0 on the season with a 2.54 GAA and .910 save percentage.
