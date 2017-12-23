Stalock will return to the cage for Saturday's road game against the Lightning, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Minnesota's backup will complete a back-to-back set after faltering against the Panthers on Friday. The Wild have little choice but to put Stalock in overdrive since Devan Dubnyk, the team's No. 1 goalie, is still tending to a lower-body injury. Stalock isn't a recommended play against a Lightning team that ranks first in the league offensively.