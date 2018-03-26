Stalock allowed two goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 2-1 home loss to the Bruins.

Stalock played well and ended up on the highlight reel for a slick toe save on David Pastrnak, but not before Pasta put one past him to open the scoring in the contest. Minnesota's backup goalie would end up skating away with the loss after Brad Marchand sent a laser shot top shelf for his record-tying fifth overtime tally this season.