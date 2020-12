Stalock is considered out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

It isn't clear when Stalock suffered his upper-body injury, but the Wild signed veteran netminder Andrew Hammond to a one-year deal in a corresponding move Wednesday, which suggests Stalock may not be available for the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign. If Stalock ends up missing regular-season action, Kaapo Kahkonen will likely begin the year as Cam Talbot's backup.