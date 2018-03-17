Stalock held Vegas scoreless until the third period, stopping 26 of 28 shots in a 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

This couldn't have gone much better from the Wild's perspective, as they won in a building that's been tough on visitors with their No. 2 goalie. Stalock turned in a solid performance in his first start since March 1, and he proved to be a solid sneaky play in a challenging matchup. That said, Devan Dubnyk is still the man in Minnesota, and Stalock's play is limited to spot starts, making him mainly viable in daily spots rather than season-leagues.