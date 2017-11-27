Wild's Alex Stalock: Patrolling blue paint against Jets
Stalock will guard the net in Monday's road matchup with Winnipeg, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.
While his numbers are limited, Stalock's past experience in facing the Jets -- a 3-1-0 record and .955 save percentage -- likely factored into coach Bruce Boudreau's decision to rest starter Devan Dubnyk. In his six games this season, the youngster Stalock has faced 30 shots per game, including a pair of 40-plus outings, so don't be surprised if he sees a lot of rubber Monday as well.
