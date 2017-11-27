Stalock will guard the net in Monday's road matchup with Winnipeg, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

While his numbers are limited, Stalock's past experience in facing the Jets -- a 3-1-0 record and .955 save percentage -- likely factored into coach Bruce Boudreau's decision to rest starter Devan Dubnyk. In his six games this season, the youngster Stalock has faced 30 shots per game, including a pair of 40-plus outings, so don't be surprised if he sees a lot of rubber Monday as well.