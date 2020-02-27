Wild's Alex Stalock: Patrolling blue paint Thursday
Stalock will be in goal against Detroit on the road Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Stalock has managed a 2-1-1 record in his last four outings despite posting a subpar .895 save percentage and 2.71 GAA. With 20 games remaining, the 32-year-old should be capable of reaching the 20-win mark for the first time in his NHL career. Interim coach Dean Evason will likely try to ride the hot hand down the stretch and could split the duties between Stalock and Devan Dubnyk depending on how the two perform.
