Stalock will guard the cage against the Golden Knights on Friday.

Stalock will be making his first appearance in goal since March 2 when he faced a mere nine shots in a relief effort. On the year, the St. Paul native has recorded a 9-10-2 record with one shutout and a .912 save percentage -- decent numbers for a No. 2 netminder. The youngster could see a few more opportunities as the team prepares for the postseason and will want to keep Devan Dubnyk well rested.