Wild's Alex Stalock: Patrolling crease Saturday
Stalock will defend the road cage in Saturday's matchup against the Bruins, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Since Devan Dubnyk left the team to deal with a family matter, Stalock has made two starts and looked excellent, recording a .948 save percentage and two wins. Facing off against the B's will be his toughest test of the three, however, as they rank fourth in the league with 3.55 goals per game and second with a 30.9 power-play percentage.
