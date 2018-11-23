Stalock will seek to ground the Jets on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock will make his seventh appearance in goal this season, having posted a 4-2-0 record and .910 save percentage in his prior six contests. The netminder will fill in for Devan Dubnyk (illness) for the time being, but will otherwise spend the bulk of the season watching from the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories