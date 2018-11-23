Wild's Alex Stalock: Patrolling crease versus Winnipeg
Stalock will seek to ground the Jets on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Stalock will make his seventh appearance in goal this season, having posted a 4-2-0 record and .910 save percentage in his prior six contests. The netminder will fill in for Devan Dubnyk (illness) for the time being, but will otherwise spend the bulk of the season watching from the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...