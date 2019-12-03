Wild's Alex Stalock: Pegged for Thursday's tilt
Stalock will guard the road net in Thursday's matchup against the Lightning, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Since Devan Dubnyk (personal) remains away from the team, Stalock will make his seventh start in nine games. The 32-year-old has been solid in Dubnyk's stead, recording a .921 save percentage and 4-0-2 record. The Lightning offer a difficult test, as they rank third with 3.63 goals per game and a 30.4 power-play percentage.
