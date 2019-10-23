Stalock came off the bench to stop all 16 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

Stalock entered the game early in the second period when Devan Dubnyk left the game injured after a goal-mouth collision. Stalock helped preserve the 3-0 lead he was inherited and figures to be Minnesota's go-to guy should Dubnyk miss any time. Stalock owns a sparkling 1.64 GAA and .942 save percentage in his four appearances this season.