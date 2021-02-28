Stalock (upper body) was waived by the Wild on Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Stalock is healthy after dealing with an upper-body injury to start the season. While he was out, Kaapo Kahkonen and Cam Talbot played well, so the Wild appear comfortable risking Stalock on waivers. Stalock will land with AHL Iowa or the taxi squad if he clears. However, there likely are a few teams interested in the veteran goalie's services, as he posted a .910 save percentage and 2.67 GAA over 38 games for the Wild last year.