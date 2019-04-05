Wild's Alex Stalock: Plays well in home defeat
Stalock's 32 saves on 34 shots weren't enough in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Boston.
Stalock played well but simply got no support. The score was 1-0 with three minutes remaining, but David Pastrnak beat Stalock to double the lead late before Zachary Senyshyn ended the scoring with an empty-netter. Minnesota will close out the season Saturday in Dallas, with Stalock a candidate to start that one given the heavy workload Devan Dubnyk shouldered while the team was still in the playoff chase.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...