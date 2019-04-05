Stalock's 32 saves on 34 shots weren't enough in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Boston.

Stalock played well but simply got no support. The score was 1-0 with three minutes remaining, but David Pastrnak beat Stalock to double the lead late before Zachary Senyshyn ended the scoring with an empty-netter. Minnesota will close out the season Saturday in Dallas, with Stalock a candidate to start that one given the heavy workload Devan Dubnyk shouldered while the team was still in the playoff chase.