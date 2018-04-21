Wild's Alex Stalock: Plays well in relief
Stalock stopped 15 of 16 shots in about 48 minutes of relief during a 5-0 loss to the Jets on Friday. The Jets won the first-round series 4-1.
This was the only action of the series for Stalock, who replaced Devan Dubnyk about halfway through the first period. He played well, giving the Wild a shot to come back, but they couldn't beat Connor Hellebuyck once again on Friday. Stalock made the most starts and appearances of his career in 2017-18; he posted a 10-10-4 mark with a .910 save percentage and 2.85 GAA.
