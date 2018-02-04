Wild's Alex Stalock: Pulled in loss to Stars
Stalock was pulled from Saturday's loss to the Stars after allowing four goals on 29 shots.
Stalock was on the bench to start the third period, as the Wild wound up losing 6-1. The 30-year-old has been decent when called upon this season, but this is a night he'll want to forget about quickly. His 8-9-2 record and .914 save percentage are nothing special, so when Dubnyk does get another rare night off, analyze the matchup before using Stalock as a spot start.
