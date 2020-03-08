Stalock made 28 saves in a 7-3 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

He allowed six goals. The Kings had their way with the Wild on Saturday. Stalock has had a serious uptick in starts this season, as Devan Dubnyk has gotten time off to deal with a personal matter. And he's managed to help keep Minny close to the playoffs. Stalock is a strong fantasy starter when he's in the blue paint. The twinetender is 9-3-1 in his last 13 starts dating back to the start of February.