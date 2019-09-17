Stalock will start Tuesday's preseason game versus the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock is preparing for another season of backup duties to Devan Dubnyk. The Wild would certainly like more out of Stalock after he posted an .899 save percentage, 2.99 GAA and 6-8-3 record. Nevertheless, Stalock's job is secure for now with rookie Matt Robson poised for AHL Iowa.