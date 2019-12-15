Wild's Alex Stalock: Rides light workload to win
Stalock made 17 saves in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.
Stalock, who was given a 2-0 first-intermission lead, wasn't required to do a whole lot in this one. In fact, he was tested only seven times at even strength, stopping six of them. Stalock came away with his fourth win in his last five starts but could get the night off in Chicago tomorrow when the Wild kick off a three-game road trip.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.