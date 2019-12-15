Stalock made 17 saves in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Stalock, who was given a 2-0 first-intermission lead, wasn't required to do a whole lot in this one. In fact, he was tested only seven times at even strength, stopping six of them. Stalock came away with his fourth win in his last five starts but could get the night off in Chicago tomorrow when the Wild kick off a three-game road trip.