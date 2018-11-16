Stalock will defend the cage against the visiting Blackhawks on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild have a back-to-back set of games, starting with Saturday's clash with the Sabres, which is an assignment that will fall in the trusty hands of No.1 netminder Devan Dubnyk. Stalock is looking mightily dependable in his own right, as he's won three straight games with a 2.61 GAA and .910 save percentage over that span. Those aren't earth-shattering peripherals, but they're nonetheless impressive in a year when scoring is up across the board.