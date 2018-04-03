Stalock will take on the Kings in Los Angeles on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Minnesota has a final back-to-back set of games scheduled before wrapping up the regular season in San Jose on Saturday. Devan Dubnyk reportedly will draw in Wednesday against host Anaheim, with Stalock pitted against a Kings club averaging 2.88 goals per game -- 16th in the NHL. The backup netminder has gone 10-10-3 with a 2.76 GAA and .913 save percentage through a career-high 27 games in 2017-18.