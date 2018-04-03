Wild's Alex Stalock: Scheduled to start Thursday
Stalock will take on the Kings in Los Angeles on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Minnesota has a final back-to-back set of games scheduled before wrapping up the regular season in San Jose on Saturday. Devan Dubnyk reportedly will draw in Wednesday against host Anaheim, with Stalock pitted against a Kings club averaging 2.88 goals per game -- 16th in the NHL. The backup netminder has gone 10-10-3 with a 2.76 GAA and .913 save percentage through a career-high 27 games in 2017-18.
More News
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Not enough support in overtime loss•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Gets the nod Sunday•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Outduels Knights in victory•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes seven saves in relief•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Allows four goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...