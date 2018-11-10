Stalock permitted one goal on 21 shots in Friday's 5-1 road win over the Ducks.

The only damage against Minnesota's traditional backup goalie was a power-play tally from Pontus Aberg. Had he not been caught out of position on that play, Stalock could have had his sixth career shutout and his second with the Wild. The hometown boy is 3-1-0 with a 2.73 GAA and .905 save percentage, which isn't all that bad for a netminder who rarely gets the starting nod.