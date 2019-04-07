Stalock turned away 41 of 44 shots in a 3-0 loss to host Dallas on Saturday.

Stalock permitted only five goals on 78 shots between the Bruins and Stars for his final pair of starts to close out the season, but Minnesota's No. 2 netminder still hasn't won since Jan. 15. Finishing with a 6-8-3 record, 2.99 GAA and .899 save percentage, Stalock remains a solid insurance handcuff for Devan Dubnyk owners, but he can be had near the end of most fantasy drafts ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.