Wild's Alex Stalock: Set for first start of season
Stalock will tend the road twine for Monday's afternoon game against the Senators, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Devan Dubnyk's off to a frustrating start with an .862 save percentage and 4.56 GAA, so he'll be given a breather while Stalock makes his first start of the campaign. Stalock's a decent backup, but he posted a 6-8-3 record and an .899 save percentage for the Wild last year. The Senators provide an appealing opportunity to secure the Wild's first win, however, as they're 1-3-0 after finishing last year with the league's worst offense.
