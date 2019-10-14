Stalock will tend the road twine for Monday's afternoon game against the Senators, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Devan Dubnyk's off to a frustrating start with an .862 save percentage and 4.56 GAA, so he'll be given a breather while Stalock makes his first start of the campaign. Stalock's a decent backup, but he posted a 6-8-3 record and an .899 save percentage for the Wild last year. The Senators provide an appealing opportunity to secure the Wild's first win, however, as they're 1-3-0 after finishing last year with the league's worst offense.