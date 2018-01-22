Wild's Alex Stalock: Set to start Monday
Stalock is slated to be between the pipes for Monday's clash with Ottawa, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
Stalock made just three appearances in the Wild's previous 10 contests since the return of starter Devan Dubnyk. In those outings, the 30-year-old Stalock posted an 0-1-1 record and 2.68 GAA. The Senators are scoring just 2.73 goals per game along with firing a mere 30.2 shots, so it should be a slightly easier matchup for the netminder.
