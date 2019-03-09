Wild's Alex Stalock: Shaky in relief
Stalock replaced Devan Dubnyk to begin the second period of Friday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers, stopping 19 of 22 shots.
Making only his fourth appearance since the beginning of February, Stalock didn't exactly make a strong case for more work, although like Dubnyk he was hurt by some bad bounces. The Wild are fighting tooth and nail for a playoff spot, so as long as Dubnyk can shake this one off and quickly get back to to form, Stalock should remain mostly stuck on the bench down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...