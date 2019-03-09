Stalock replaced Devan Dubnyk to begin the second period of Friday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers, stopping 19 of 22 shots.

Making only his fourth appearance since the beginning of February, Stalock didn't exactly make a strong case for more work, although like Dubnyk he was hurt by some bad bounces. The Wild are fighting tooth and nail for a playoff spot, so as long as Dubnyk can shake this one off and quickly get back to to form, Stalock should remain mostly stuck on the bench down the stretch.

