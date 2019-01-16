Stalock made 31 saves on 33 shots, picking up a 3-2 shootout victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday.

There was every reason to expect the worst from Stalock after struggles in his previous five outings, but everything worked out OK in this contest, and he would have snagged a win in regulation if not for outstanding play at the other end from Jonathan Quick. Still, Stalock has a long list of poor performances this year, so don't count on him repeating this until he shows that he can do it consistently.