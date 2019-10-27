Wild's Alex Stalock: Shines in 5-1 win
Stalock stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 5-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.
The 5-1 final score doesn't necessarily reflect how the game went, as the Kings actually outshot the Wild by a wide margin for the first half of the contest and kept Stalock plenty busy. The 32-year-old was equal to the task in holding his opponent to one goal or fewer for the fourth time in his five starts. In six appearances overall, Stalock is 2-2-0 with a 1.98 GAA and .928 save percentage and has perhaps earned a greater share of playing time even once Devan Dubnyk returns from an upper-body injury.
