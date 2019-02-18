Wild's Alex Stalock: Sings blues against St. Louis
Stalock turned aside 26 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Blues.
The veteran backup wasn't able to slow down the St. Louis steamroller, losing just his second start in February. His 3.08 GAA and .890 save percentage on the season aren't outstanding, but with Devan Dubnyk struggling, Stalock could be in line for more work in the short term as the Wild try to hang onto a playoff spot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...