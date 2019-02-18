Stalock turned aside 26 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Blues.

The veteran backup wasn't able to slow down the St. Louis steamroller, losing just his second start in February. His 3.08 GAA and .890 save percentage on the season aren't outstanding, but with Devan Dubnyk struggling, Stalock could be in line for more work in the short term as the Wild try to hang onto a playoff spot.