Wild's Alex Stalock: Slated to start Thursday
Stalock is set to patrol the crease against the Flames on the road Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
Stalock continues to see the bulk of the workload with Devan Dubnyk on a leave of absence. In 21 contests this year, the 32-year-old Stalock posted a 9-6-3 record,.901 save percentage and one shutout. The St. Paul native just needs eight more outings to set a new career high and should do so before the close of the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.