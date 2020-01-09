Stalock is set to patrol the crease against the Flames on the road Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Stalock continues to see the bulk of the workload with Devan Dubnyk on a leave of absence. In 21 contests this year, the 32-year-old Stalock posted a 9-6-3 record,.901 save percentage and one shutout. The St. Paul native just needs eight more outings to set a new career high and should do so before the close of the 2019-20 campaign.