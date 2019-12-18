Wild's Alex Stalock: Slips up versus Vegas
Stalock surrendered three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
A pair of goals in the second period put Stalock and the Wild behind, and the offense couldn't recover in time. Stalock dropped to 9-5-2 with a 2.81 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 19 appearances. The 32-year-old was backed up by Devan Dubnyk (personal) for Tuesday's contest. Coach Bruce Boudreau hasn't decided which goalie will protect the net Thursday in Arizona.
