Stalock will guard the cage during Tuesday's home clash with Chicago, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Stalock struggled in his last start Jan. 20 against the Panthers, surrendering five goals on 25 shots en route to a 5-4 loss. The 32-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back in a home matchup with a red-hot Blackhawks team that's gone 6-1-0 in its last seven games.