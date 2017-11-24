Stalock will be the home starter Friday against the Avalanche, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

The Wild are playing Friday and Saturday, and with a trip to St. Louis in the cards for Saturday they've given Stalock the easier start. Stalock hasn't played much the last two seasons, but he does have a .927 save percentage this year.

