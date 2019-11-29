Wild's Alex Stalock: Starting against Senators
Stalock led his team out onto the ice Friday against Ottawa, suggesting he'll start that game, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Stalock continues to serve as the Wild's starter in net while Devan Dubnyk deals with a personal matter. Dubnyk has rejoined the team in practice, but he's not yet ready for game action. Ottawa averages just 2.64 goals per game, so Stalock has a good chance of posting a solid showing in this one.
