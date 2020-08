Stalock will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's Game 2 against Vancouver, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Stalock was perfect in Game 1, turning aside all 28 shots he faced en route to a convincing 3-0 shutout victory. The Canucks will be hungry to even the series Tuesday, and they averaged 3.25 goals per game during the regular season (eighth in the NHL), so it'd be unwise to expect a similar result in Game 2.