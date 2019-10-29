As expected, Stalock will guard the goal during Tuesday's road game against the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock was dialed in during his last start Saturday against L.A., turning aside 30 of 31 shots en route to a 5-1 win. The 32-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp while trying to pick up his third victory of the season in a road matchup with a Dallas team that's averaging an abysmal 1.33 goals per game at home this campaign, last in the NHL.