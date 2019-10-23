Stalock will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road match against the Predators, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock has been one of the lone bright spots for the Wild thus far this season, maintaining an impressive 1.64 GAA and .942 save percentage through four appearances. The 32-year-old American will look to stay sharp in a tough road matchup with a Nashville team that's gone 4-1-1 at home to start the year.