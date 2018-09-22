Stalock is expected to start Saturday against the Avalanche, the Wild's official twitter reports.

Stalock is likely to open the season as Devan Dubnyk's backup, so this is a good opportunity for him to get some valuable game reps. Minnesota would like Stalock to improve on last season's 2.85 GAA and .910 save percentage, but the 31-year-old netminder's career 2.50 and .911 marks suggest major improvement is unlikely to come.