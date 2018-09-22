Wild's Alex Stalock: Starting Saturday against Avalanche
Stalock is expected to start Saturday against the Avalanche, the Wild's official twitter reports.
Stalock is likely to open the season as Devan Dubnyk's backup, so this is a good opportunity for him to get some valuable game reps. Minnesota would like Stalock to improve on last season's 2.85 GAA and .910 save percentage, but the 31-year-old netminder's career 2.50 and .911 marks suggest major improvement is unlikely to come.
