Stalock is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home clash with the Canucks, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.

Stalock has played pretty well since mid-January, posting a 3-1-0 record while registering a 2.24 GAA and .911 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his 13th win of the season in a home matchup with a Vancouver team that's 13-14-2 on the road in 2019-20.