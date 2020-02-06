Wild's Alex Stalock: Starting second straight
Stalock is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home clash with the Canucks, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.
Stalock has played pretty well since mid-January, posting a 3-1-0 record while registering a 2.24 GAA and .911 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his 13th win of the season in a home matchup with a Vancouver team that's 13-14-2 on the road in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.