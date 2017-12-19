Wild's Alex Stalock: Starting Tuesday in Ottawa
Stalock will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Senators, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
Stalock has been excellent since taking over for an injured Devan Dubnyk (lower body) Dec. 12 against the Flames, compiling a 2-2-0 record while registering an impressive 1.88 GAA and .941 save percentage in four appearances. The 30-year-old netminder will look to snap a two-game losing streak and pick up his sixth victory of the campaign Tuesday in a road matchup with a Senators squad that's a disappointing 6-5-5 at home this season.
