Stalock stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over Dallas.

With Devan Dubnyk (personal) away from the team for a lengthy stretch, Stalock has taken over No. 1 netminding duties and has not lost in regulation (4-0-2) during that time. For the season, the 32-year-old is 6-3-2 with a 2.67 GAA and .912 save percentage. Minnesota is playing much better as of late, making Stalock a viable matchups play while Dubnyk remains away.