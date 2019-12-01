Wild's Alex Stalock: Steps up again
Stalock stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over Dallas.
With Devan Dubnyk (personal) away from the team for a lengthy stretch, Stalock has taken over No. 1 netminding duties and has not lost in regulation (4-0-2) during that time. For the season, the 32-year-old is 6-3-2 with a 2.67 GAA and .912 save percentage. Minnesota is playing much better as of late, making Stalock a viable matchups play while Dubnyk remains away.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.