Stalock allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Sharks on Sunday.

The stat line indicates he had an average night, but two of the goals Stalock yielded were to Brent Burns on the power play. At even strength, he was very sharp, stopping 22 of 23 shots. That begins to make up for the seven goals he allowed in his last start against the Jets on Nov. 27. With only eight appearances, that game has put his numbers completely out of whack - .905 save percentage and 3.09 GAA. In his first six games, he posted a .928 save percentage.