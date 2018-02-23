Stalock made 38 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Stalock denied all 16 shots he faced in the third period, preserving a one-goal lead until Eric Staal gave Minnesota some breathing room by scoring an empty-netter with 1:18 remaining. The backup netminder was also brilliant in the opening frame, as New Jersey held an 18-6 edge in shots during that time but came away with just a power-play Taylor Hall tally. While Stalock's no threat to starter Devan Dubnyk, it's nice to see him step up when called upon.