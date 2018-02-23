Wild's Alex Stalock: Stops 38 in 4-2 win
Stalock made 38 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Devils.
Stalock denied all 16 shots he faced in the third period, preserving a one-goal lead until Eric Staal gave Minnesota some breathing room by scoring an empty-netter with 1:18 remaining. The backup netminder was also brilliant in the opening frame, as New Jersey held an 18-6 edge in shots during that time but came away with just a power-play Taylor Hall tally. While Stalock's no threat to starter Devan Dubnyk, it's nice to see him step up when called upon.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...